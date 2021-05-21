First Capital is having some issues with its card & mobile banking platforms

First Capital Bank has, in a statement, said that it is experiencing some challenges with its card and mobile banking platforms. To remedy this the bank said it will be conducting a maintenance exercise tomorrow.

We are currently experiencing intermittent service disruption that may impact your transactional activities on our Card and Mobile Banking platforms.

Technicians are working tirelessly to rectify our normal connectivity. We will have a planned system maintenance exercise tomorrow, Saturday 22 May 2021 between 10 pm and midnight.

During this period limited card and mobile services will still be available.

Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

First capital Bank on Twitter