Huawei Seeds for the Future Zimbabwe 2021

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei this week launched the Seeds for the Future program. The week-long event is geared at developing local ICT talent with participation from Zimbabwe’s top universities.

“We believe it is crucial that global leading companies like ourselves partner with universities in skills transfer. In this way, we hope that we will enable Zimbabwean universities to provide the skilled workforce that employers need, and that will drive the continued transformation of the economy,” Chad Wei, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Zimbabwe (via Xinhuanet)

This year’s selected candidates will get insights into the latest developments in the global ICT industry as well as cutting edge developments in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G and IoT (Internet of Things).

“One of the key challenges we are facing in growing the ICT sector is the lack of skilled ICT professionals. It is therefore pleasing to note that Huawei has made supporting skills development one of their key priorities for building a better connected Zimbabwe” Jenfan Muswere, Minister for ICTs

On top of all the insights and courses, the students at Huawei’s Seeds for the Future Zimbabwe will experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses in China as well as virtually visit historical landmarks.