Local cloud services firm becomes Amazon Web Services’ first Zim partner

Standard Telephones and Cables (STC), a Consulting Partner in the

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announced that it has achieved APN Select Tier Consulting Partner Status becoming the very first Zimbabwean company to do so.

If you aren’t familiar with STC, it is one of Zimbabwe’s leading cloud services providers. Among its clients are companies like Econet Wireless, BancABC, Innscor, CBZ Holdings, Old Mutual and many others. In the cloud arena (particularly), STC has the likes of Simbisa Brands, CABS, Morgan and Company, Doves, Dulux Zimbabwe, Gain Cash and Carry and Nyaradzo to mention a few.



By achieving APN Select Consulting Partner status, STC has set itself apart from the rest because it shows that the firm has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.



“STC is deeply invested in its relationship with AWS and believes that migration to the cloud should not be handled using a general approach. Each customer is unique and STC continues to demonstrate its flexibility when it comes to the end to end cloud journey, assisting with PoC’s,

infrastructure evaluations and business case creation prior to commercial launch of cloud assets” Luke Ngwerume, CEO, STC



To become APN Select Consulting Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS.

APN Select Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.



“With a highly motivated team, that is certified and accredited on various AWS solutions and products, we have been able to consistently deliver highly performant, reliable, scalable solutions that have demonstratable cost savings on IT Infrastructure. Our alignment with each customer on a technical and financial basis has ensured that our customers are constantly ahead of the innovation and cost savings curves. This has further enabled STC to see remarkable uptake on cloud solutions within a diverse group of organizations across the country and in the region.” “We are extremely proud to elevate our position and fortify our commitment to providing excellent service to our clients by becoming an APN Select Consulting Partner”