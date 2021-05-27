Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

RECHARGE

New ZESA tariffs show a 30% increase in price

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
ZESA prepaid meter, prepaid token, tariffs, zetdc

A couple of days ago we reported that ZESA tariffs were projected to go up by about as much as 25%. Well… according to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) circular, effective (May 26th, 2021), the price of ZESA has gone up by 30%!

Raised ZESA tariffs vs old prices

BandOld Price (ZWL$/kWh)
(Inclusive of levies)		New Price (ZWL$/kWh)
(Inclusive of levies)
(i) 0 to 50 kWh1.732.25
 (ii) 51 to 100 kWh3.474.51
 (iii) 101 to 200 kWh6.067.89
 (iv) 201 to 300 kWh8.6611.26
 (v) 300 to 400 kWh8.8912.94
 (vi) 401 kWh and above10.3913.50
ZETDC
If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator here.
And here’s where to buy your ZESA tokens online.

Buy ZESA tokens

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

3 thoughts on “New ZESA tariffs show a 30% increase in price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.