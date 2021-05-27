New ZESA tariffs show a 30% increase in price

A couple of days ago we reported that ZESA tariffs were projected to go up by about as much as 25%. Well… according to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) circular, effective (May 26th, 2021), the price of ZESA has gone up by 30%!

Raised ZESA tariffs vs old prices

Band Old Price (ZWL$/kWh)

(Inclusive of levies) New Price (ZWL$/kWh)

(Inclusive of levies) (i) 0 to 50 kWh 1.73 2.25 (ii) 51 to 100 kWh 3.47 4.51 (iii) 101 to 200 kWh 6.06 7.89 (iv) 201 to 300 kWh 8.66 11.26 (v) 300 to 400 kWh 8.89 12.94 (vi) 401 kWh and above 10.39 13.50 ZETDC

If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator here.

And here’s where to buy your ZESA tokens online.

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work.