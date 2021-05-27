A couple of days ago we reported that ZESA tariffs were projected to go up by about as much as 25%. Well… according to Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) circular, effective (May 26th, 2021), the price of ZESA has gone up by 30%!
Raised ZESA tariffs vs old prices
|Band
|Old Price (ZWL$/kWh)
(Inclusive of levies)
|New Price (ZWL$/kWh)
(Inclusive of levies)
|(i) 0 to 50 kWh
|1.73
|2.25
|(ii) 51 to 100 kWh
|3.47
|4.51
|(iii) 101 to 200 kWh
|6.06
|7.89
|(iv) 201 to 300 kWh
|8.66
|11.26
|(v) 300 to 400 kWh
|8.89
|12.94
|(vi) 401 kWh and above
|10.39
|13.50
3 thoughts on “New ZESA tariffs show a 30% increase in price”
Mnnnn salaries should now go way up
The calculator is not yet updated
How do you calibrate meter coz mameter enyu arikutisvasvanga kwete zvekutamba