Strive Masiyiwa named among the World’s Greatest Leaders by Fortune

Econet Group founder Strive Masiyiwa has been named by Fortune on its 50 World’s Greatest Leaders List coming in at number 48. Zimbabwe’s billionaire telecoms mogul had a very eventful 2020 starting with being named as a special representative to the African Union in charge of the COVID-19 response.

Masiyiwa was central to the creating of the Africa Medical Supply Platform (ASMP) which is an online marketplace designed to make it easier for African Union member nations to receive PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), COVID medication and vaccines.

On the last part about vaccines, the road is still long because the current commitment of 700 million doses falls short of the billion plus people on the African continent. However, he was among many in the private sector who acted promptly to get the ball rolling and fortify Africa’s position during the height of the pandemic.

On a personal level, Masiyiwa became the first Africa to sit on the board of the world’s biggest streaming service, Netflix. This was yet another feather in his cap as he is involved with a number of different enterprises the world over.

You can check out the rest of Fortune’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders list with the link here.

