The best Itel jokes we have seen making the rounds

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba

Social media comedians have been in full force poking fun at the third biggest smartphone maker on the continent by market share, Itel. Here are some of the very best Itel jokes we have seen over the last couple of days or so.

Yeah… you savages never rest, but jokes aside Itel has a pretty decent lineup that has made it an easier entry point for many to get a smartphone. Beyond the entry-level A16 which has just about what you need in terms of specs to get online. Itel debuted the P37 yesterday in Nigeria:

The Itel P37 supports nano sim, LTE and has 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and like most android phones it comes with expandable storage up to 128 GB. It has a 13 MP rear camera with a 0.3MP depth sensor and has an 8 MP selfie camera or front-facing camera. I don’t know about you but those are pretty decent specs for something that is retailing for around US$119.00.

