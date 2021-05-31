Top 10 Zim YouTube channels: earnings, views & subscribers

YouTube has been a revelation for the liberalisation of content creation the world over. In Zimbabwe, it took power out of the hands of the monopoly that is the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and handed it down to anyone who has a camera and data. So I thought it would be interesting to look at the top 10 YouTube channels in Zim according to three of the platform’s most important metrics, subscribers, views and earnings.

The rankings come from SocialBlade, which is a site that tracks a number of social media sites and how various creators on the platform rank.

The following are the rankings for content creators that have their location set to Zimbabwe. This might mean that some Zim content creators have been left out because their location is set elsewhere

Channel Sub count ITAP Media 455K Jah Prayzah 363K King Gryph 330K CHRIST TV 228K Naiza Boom 218K NashTv 152K Comic Pastor 116K Wild is Life Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery 106K TV7 Live Zimbabwe Africa 100K Zimpraise Legacy TV 99.5K

Top 10 Zim YouTube channels according to views & earnings

A high subscriber count is a good thing to have because it makes you very attractive to in-channel advertisers and sponsors. However, the money on YouTube for those without either is in the view count. This is, of course, if the Google-owned company thinks that you are advertiser-friendly and if its algorithm boosts your content.

As you will see below, some of the highest viewed channels are making less than lower-ranked ones on the list. And it should be noted that the following, in terms of earnings, are estimates by Social Blade. They might not actually be the real thing but can give an idea of what is being made on YouTube by Zimbabwean content creators.

Channel Total views Estimated Monthly Earnings Jah Prayzah 139,986,626 US$643 – US$1.3K King Gryph 110,114,202 US$18 – US$282 ITap Media 107,053,164 US$610 – US$9.8K Naiza Boom 52,319,281 US$820 – US$13.1K Naxo Films 38,918,421 US$214 – US$3.4K Fetboy Slim 37,532,511 US$20 – US$320 Kurt Haas 36,139,659 US$118 -US$1.9K Wild is Life Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery 34,362,811 US$107 – US$1.7K NashTv 35,365,130 US$584 – US$9.3K CHRIST TV 31,950,629 US$97 – US$1.6K