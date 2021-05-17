Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

Twitter reacts to Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Jabu's Homecoming, WhatsApp exclusive series, twitter

Yesterday Jabu’s Homecoming the country’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama series hit phones nationwide. Before the series launched we had a chance to talk to Tinashe Nyaruwanga the PR manager for the project and he let us know that the show is going to be like being part of a family WhatsApp group chat.

Now, we should all remember that this is something that, to the best of our knowledge, hasn’t been attempted before in these parts. Tinashe even admitted that a lot of it was going to be learning and adjusting as the show went on. And looking at what people have been saying on Twitter, others clearly understand the experimental nature of the WhatsApp exclusive Jabu’s Homecoming, while others well…

What have you made of the show thus far?

You should also check out

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.