Twitter reacts to Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama

Yesterday Jabu’s Homecoming the country’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama series hit phones nationwide. Before the series launched we had a chance to talk to Tinashe Nyaruwanga the PR manager for the project and he let us know that the show is going to be like being part of a family WhatsApp group chat.

Now, we should all remember that this is something that, to the best of our knowledge, hasn’t been attempted before in these parts. Tinashe even admitted that a lot of it was going to be learning and adjusting as the show went on. And looking at what people have been saying on Twitter, others clearly understand the experimental nature of the WhatsApp exclusive Jabu’s Homecoming, while others well…

I've been patiently following #JabusHomecoming on WhatsApp, in my own view barring the image I had created in my head of how it would roll out, I absolutely love the idea of bringing drama to WhatsApp. I believe it's still a work in progress, far from perfect but worthwhile. — Hon. MatopeNigel (@MatopeNigell) May 16, 2021

A moment of silence to appreciate the production team behind #JabusHomecoming 🥂



Can you imagine the admin in running Jabu's Homecoming conversations in 26 WhatsApp Groups…



Honest akatiza nemari yechema yaJabu 👻 And now we await day 2 drama…🤣 pic.twitter.com/OGoNtc2Wfw — ~B 🇿🇼 (@Beatonm5) May 17, 2021

Akabaiwa ne fork lift.



A few mins later: left,left,left,left.#JabusHomecoming — the potbelly mandalorian (@tengfei855) May 16, 2021

I thought they would be sending videos 🥴 all well at least they didn't waste data🥴 #JabusHomecoming https://t.co/1dFb2AJwPk — miss graca (@GutsaGrace) May 16, 2021

Did anyone get to understand what was happening in those #JabusHomecoming whatsapp groups. Were those chats in the groups people acting out the script or what….vele mina ngi confused. — MEGA👑TRON (@newton_zw) May 16, 2021

What have you made of the show thus far?

