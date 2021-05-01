Witcher 3 & Metal Gear Solid V Games Giveaway

Babyboy Gaming is hosting a YouTube Giveaway where the winner will walk away with digital editions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt & Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience for the PS4 (compatible with PS5).

Because games can’t be directly gifted on the PS Store, winners will get PS Store Gift Cards equal to the value of the 2 games. The 2 games are also on sale and thus the giveaway will end 2 days before the sale ends in order to give the winner time to receive their gift card and claim their games.

The giveaway is open to anyone aged 18 or older and is based in Sub-Saharan Africa (PS Store SA), Canada, UK and the USA. It will run between 12:00AM 1st May 2021 — 11:59PM 11th May 2021.

How to Enter:

PS: Make sure to subscribe to the YT channel (& that your YouTube subscriptions are public) as we will verify entries to see if you’re subscribed.

The winner of the competition will be announced on the Babyboy Gaming Facebook & Twitter pages.

PS: Giveaway doesn’t include data required to download or access the game’s online features