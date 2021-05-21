YouTube Music to challenge Spotify & Apple Music in Zim?

It looks like YouTube Music is working in Zim after Google Play Music was discontinued. I say working because the streaming function is working on my device but not on Rufaro and Ed’s phones. Maybe it’s a slow-release because I tried it earlier this month and I got the “not available in your country” error that Rufaro and Ed are getting now.

Is YouTube Music working for you? Or are you only able to use it to play local music files?

