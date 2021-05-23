Techzim

Zim cricket player gets Puma sponsorship after tweeting a shoe repair pic

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Zim cricket player, Ryan Burl Puma Cricket

The power of social media was today demonstrated after Zim Cricket all-rounder Ryan Burl tweeted a picture of a couple of C Clamps holding together shoes he was glueing.

In an unexpected turn of events, because most times pleas like these go unanswered, Puma Cricket responded saying that he can put the glue away

This is wholesome as heck and is another reminder that there is genuine goodwill out there on the interwebs even if 99% of the time we are seeing savagery and shouting matches.

What’s sad in all of this, however, is that it had to take a player taking to social media before the issue was addressed…

