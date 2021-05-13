ZTN will be bringing PSL matches to YouTube & social media

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) has signed a deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to stream the upcoming 2021 season on its YouTube and social media pages.

“We’re extremely proud to be establishing a partnership with one of the most exciting, innovative and dynamic media companies in Zimbabwe. ZTN has an outstanding track record of delivering top-quality programming. Our special relationship with ZTN began last year during the Castle Challenge Cup between Highlanders and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium where we achieved a record viewing of 600 000 viewers across the board.” Farai Jere, PSL Chairman (via Soccer24)

This is a welcome development, especially if we look at how internet usage has been climbing in Zimbabwe. More and more people are now online in one shape or form and bringing the 2021 Premier Soccer League season to YouTube and social media is a masterstroke by both ZTN and the PSL.

As a lifelong Dynamos fan, I can’t wait for all of this to kick off on the 22nd of May 2021. The local PSL has been on hold since March last year because of the pandemic and I am sure there are a number of people who are (like me) raring for the PSL to begin.