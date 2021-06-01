Africa’s newest consumer electronics expo is just around the corner

One of Kenya’s fastest-growing consumer electronics platforms Gadgets Africa has partnered up with East Africa’s media powerhouse, Nation Media Group, to launch the Vifaa Tech festival which is akin to the international consumer electronics expo CES or like the perennial AfricaCom.

“Consumer technology and electronics brands are celebrated, criticised, and appreciated in the US, SE Asia and EU. One of the key motives of launching Gadgets Africa was to empower the Kenyan consumer in making informed decisions in buying electronics. Today, we’re moving a step further and joining us is Nation Media Group in launching Africa’s very own consumer technology launchpad forum” Rishabh Lawania, CEO of Wee Media Africa (company that owns Gadgets Africa)

The virtual event is going to be held from the 11 to the 12th of June 2021 and will be a collision of conversations around the tech sphere, products on offer and manufacturers showcasing their wares. On top of there is also going to be content around E-Sports and mobile gaming, TV and streaming as well as the future of work.

The Vifaa Tech Festival got a massive boost today when Intel, Dell, Samsung and Little came on as sponsors. Registration is free and if you are interested you can do so with the link here.