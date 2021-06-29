Businesses to close by 15:30hrs as Zim lockdown goes to level 4

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has this evening announced that the country is going back to Level 4 lockdown amid the increase in new COVID-19 cases.

His address at State House is as follows:

Fellow Zimbabweans,

Following a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, and subsequent to the localised lockdown measures introduced in places such as Kwekwe, Karoi, Kariba and Chinhoyi, we are now stepping up our efforts by introducing the following additional enhanced Level 4 Lockdown Measures:

1. Level 4 enhanced lockdown measures which take immediate effect, will run for a duration of two weeks, and will be reviewed thereafter;

2. Commerce and Industry are to open from 0800 Hours to 1530 Hours, in compliance with a general curfew running from 1830 Hours to 0600 Hours;

3. Industry to decongest workplace to 40% of manning levels, with the rest of the workers working from home. All companies are directed to observe all the Covid-19 World Health Organisation Protocols at the workplace;

4. Commercial transport is to remain operational, to allow the economy to continue to run, but all people must observe Covid-19 Protocols;

5. Intercity movements are prohibited, except for the production and distribution of food and medicines

6. Travellers from countries with Alpha and Delta Covid-19 variants, will be quarantined and tested on 1st, 3rd, 5rd and 10th day, at their own expense;

7. Those deported back to Zimbabwe will be subject to self-quarantine, or will be quarantined in identified places,

8. Travellers with fake Covid-19 Documents will attract custodial sentences;

9. A Covid-19 vaccination blitz will be rolled out in the border towns and cities, tobacco auction floors, grain marketing depots, cotton marketing depots, major construction sites, people’s markets such as Renkini and Mbare, and all hot spots;

10. Ministers and Parliamentarians will be dispatched to their Constituencies to disseminate information, especially on the vaccination programme.

As we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, I call upon the whole nation to continue observing the WHO Protocols, as well as to embrace the free vaccination programme that is availed by Government, to protect all our people.

God bless you all!

God Bless Zimbabwe!

I thank you.

via Pindula News