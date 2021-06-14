Calling all web developers, we’re hiring!

As Techzim, we’re part of a bigger family that includes Pindula and Soccer24. At Pindula and Soccer24, we publish simple trustworthy summaries of latest Zimbabwe general and soccer news.

We’re looking to build more tech to enable us to grow the businesses further and we’re excited for you to join us.

So what’s the job description?

At the moment, we’re looking to be building on the web, particularly extending and customizing experiences on WordPress websites. As such, knowledge of WordPress, PHP and JavaScript would be ideal.

I say ideal because as a junior developer, we’re not expecting you to know everything and we strongly believe that skills can be learned even on the job. So don’t shy away from applying if you don’t know a particular programming language.

So how do you apply?

Please send an email to hey@techzim.co.zw with:

One project of yours that you’re most proud of and a link to said project.

One thing that can be improved on news.pindula.co.zw or soccer24.co.zw and how you’d go about making the improvement.

We really hate CVs so please don’t send us your CV. We prefer to hear from you in a human voice.

This call for applications closes at end day Friday 18 June 2021.

I look forward to hearing from you. All the best !!

PS: Pindula and Soccer24 are fully remote so you can apply from Mars or wherever you are.