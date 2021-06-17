Dandemutande wins Sophos Synchronized Security Partner of the Year 2021

Local ISP and ICT technology company Dandemutande has been awarded the Synchronized Security Partner of the Year 2021 Award by Sophos (a British security software company). Dandemutande was able to beat out all of Sophos’ partners in Zimbabwe and was recognised for outstanding performance and commitment to securing its customers.

Sophos is one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies. It serves over 400,000 organisations of varying sizes in more than 150 countries. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs) and Dandemutande is a Gold Partner.

As companies are accelerating their digital transformation, cybersecurity is now a major concern. Locally some organisations have fallen prey to phishing and other kinds of attacks. Cybercriminals now see the pandemic as an opportunity to step up their activities by exploiting the vulnerability of employees working from home.

Dandemutande offers various ICT security solutions with the necessary hardware to protect companies and their computer network systems from hackers. Those systems include Network Security Firewalls, Email Security, Endpoint Security Solutions, Data Encryption, Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing.

The company also offers cybersecurity knowledge through its Cyber Security Awareness Training. On the physical security side, Dandemutande offers CCTV and Video Analytics Solutions, Biometric Access Systems and Vehicle Tracking Solutions.

