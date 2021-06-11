Does Huawei’s Harmony OS stand a chance against iOS & Android?

Huawei’s Harmony OS has been in the works for some time. Murmurs of the iOS and Android competitor date back to the mid-2010s and its imminent arrival will be a welcome addition to the smartphone and appliance market.

However with Huawei’s app gallery light on apps and it being outside the well known Android and iOS duopoly does it stand a chance outside the Chinese market?

Our resident Huawei fanboy Edwin recently did a review of the Chinese device maker's G2 smartwatch you can check that out in the link here.

