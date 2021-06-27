Econet has finally zero-rated its create your own bundle app YoMix

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has zero-rated one of its more interesting products YoMix. I am sure that you have at some point heard of YoMix or you might be one of those who use it regularly. If you haven’t come across the service before, it allows you to create your own bundles across voice, SMS and data.

As useful as the service is for those who want a more personalised way of allocating their airtime, there was one flaw that the app version had. Which is you had to have data in order to use it. This obviously meant that you had to buy a bundle or make sure you still had data. I mean if you wanted you could access YoMix via USSD (*142#) but that isn’t always the best way for everyone. And well… it looks like the folks over at Econet have solved the issue for those not USSD-inclined by zero-rating the app or making it free to access.

“YoMix will help us deliver valuable digital products and services right into the customer’s hands, along with the control and capability for them to decide which product packages they want, and to customize the specific bundles they want to purchase” Econet Wireless

Apart from the app being zero-rated. Econet has reiterated that the app is open to all of its customers not just those part of its Elevate youth and lifestyle based segment. This is something that Econet did in 2019 after those not between the ages of 16 to 34 came down with a serious case of FOMO.

Apart from allowing you to create your own bundles, you can also do the following on the newly zero-rated YoMix:

Share airtime , subscribers can buy and split airtime.

, subscribers can buy and split airtime. Borrow airtime , you get to borrow airtime at 10% interest.

, you get to borrow airtime at 10% interest. Gifts , you can make a bundle and buy it for a subscriber of your choice

, you can make a bundle and buy it for a subscriber of your choice Overscratched cards, redeem airtime from overscratched cards which you can not see the recharge numbers (that’s if you still buy recharge cards).

