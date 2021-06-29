eSwatini govt rumoured to have shut down the internet amid protests

The people of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), have risen up in protest demanding reforms to its absolute monarchy today (Tuesday 29/06/2021). According to reports, the King (Mswati III) of the southern African Kingdom has fled to neighbouring South Africa and his government has responded to the protest by setting security forces on its people. In classic African govt fashion, it appears that the authorities in eSwatini have also shut down the internet:

ESWATINI GOVT orders major network providers to cut internet connection, closes schools, imposes 6pm-5am curfew as protests continue. pic.twitter.com/wtMIEzte6u — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) June 29, 2021

#Updates: King Mswati’s Government plotting to shutdown internet as army terrorize protesters in towns and rural areas, connection already limited in the Eastern parts of eSwatini. pic.twitter.com/Di2KV0R9Se — EAST AFRICA HERALD (@ea_herald) June 29, 2021

Please don't stop tweeting about #Swaziland they need your help. They have shutdown the internet to stop live feeds from the protest because they are shooting at their citizens, at people who want a democracy.



Every generation has its revolutionaries. #eSwatini pic.twitter.com/3rilnL2OOw — THE GIFTED WINE ENTHUSIAST (@DebbieBloodmoon) June 29, 2021

It’s unclear at the moment what the situation on the ground is but we, like all other Africans, will continue to monitor the situation.