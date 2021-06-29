Techzim

eSwatini govt rumoured to have shut down the internet amid protests

The people of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), have risen up in protest demanding reforms to its absolute monarchy today (Tuesday 29/06/2021). According to reports, the King (Mswati III) of the southern African Kingdom has fled to neighbouring South Africa and his government has responded to the protest by setting security forces on its people. In classic African govt fashion, it appears that the authorities in eSwatini have also shut down the internet:

It’s unclear at the moment what the situation on the ground is but we, like all other Africans, will continue to monitor the situation.

