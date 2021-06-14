FBC becomes the 7th entry in the banking zero-rate revolution

FBC Holdings Zimbabwe has become the latest entry into the zero-rate revolution. The group’s customers will no longer need to have data to access the following FBC Bank/Holdings platforms:

Mobile Moola

FBC Internet Banking OBDX

Zipit Smart/ Mobile Moola Merchant

FBC Health

Mastercard Prepaid Card app

FBC yakO!Agent Portal (Insurance) and the customer yakO! app

“The emergence of the digital customer and the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, has accelerated the change in customer behaviour, as well as channel preference. We have witnessed a strong appetite for the use of our digital platforms. The cost of data, however, remains topical among our customers who are negatively affected by the high costs of data” Roy Nyakunuwa, Acting Head- FBC Group Marketing

The group has followed Stanbic, Nedbank, First Capital, CBZ, Steward and BancABC. And as you can tell FBC has blanketed all of its services from insurance to the USD prepaid card app.

Similar to Nedbank, the convenience isn’t only for FBC customers. You can open an FBC account through the mobile app without having to visit a branch. This is a feature that the bank introduced in the middle of last year (and you can do the same on the bank’s *220# USSD). And as I am sure you’re already aware, the zero-rate service on FBC’s apps applies to Econet subscribers for the moment.

