FBC POS, card, USSD, internet banking and call centre are all down

FBC holdings has said in a tweet that it is facing challenges with a number of its banking platforms:
— FBC Holdings Limited (@FBCHoldings) June 25, 2021
Dear Valued Customer
We advise that you may experience intermittent service on the following digital channels due to a technical challenge
1. Card based transactions
2. POS
3. Mobile Banking (220# and Mobile App)
4. Internet Banking
5. Contact Center
Our technical team is working to restore normal service and we will advise once normalcy has been restored.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
