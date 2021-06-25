Techzim

FBC POS, card, USSD, internet banking and call centre are all down

FBC holdings has said in a tweet that it is facing challenges with a number of its banking platforms:

Dear Valued Customer


We advise that you may experience intermittent service on the following digital channels due to a technical challenge

1. Card based transactions

2. POS

3. Mobile Banking (220# and Mobile App)

4. Internet Banking

5. Contact Center


Our technical team is working to restore normal service and we will advise once normalcy has been restored.


We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

