Get up to 50% discount on your Showmax subscription, here is how

People think I am lying when I say this but it’s true, I am always on the lookout for ways that give me the opportunity to pay less for most things in my life and fortunately in the entertainment world if you look hard enough you find those opportunities. Showmax is one of my favourite streaming sites and they are offering another promo-another opportunity to pay less.

Here is what they are offering:

If you pay for 3 months in advance you will be charged US$16.06 instead of the US$23.97. That is 30% off.

If you pay for 6 months in advance you will pay US$28.17 instead of the usual US$47.94 that is about 40% off

If you pay for 12 months in advance you will only pay $47.54 instead of almost $100 which is a massive 50% off.

To take advantage of these promotional offers just follow this link. Make sure to do so before the end of June 2021. Again this is not an affiliate link rather, something from Showmax themselves. If you don’t follow the link you will not get the promo.

These are good offers

There are certain caveats to these offers though. Not least of which is the fact that you will be paying in USD and it seems like you can only pay using Visa/MasterCard. There are also additional conditions:

If you don’t already have a Showmax account you will not get the usual 14 day trial when you sign up using the promotional offer

Those who have dormant accounts can enjoy this service as well

Most people will think paying in advance is a waste of money but let me give you a scenario. I have an FBC MasterCard which has a minimum charge per transaction of $3. No matter how small the payment is I get charged that amount. I also pay the same amount in transactional fees when I pay for Showmax using the card.

Over a period of 6 months that translates to $18. During a period of 1 year that’s a staggering $36 alone in transactions. In addition to this, you will also pay more $95.88 to Showmax. Taking up the 12 monthly offer means:

You get the 50% discount

You only have to pay $3.00 in transactional fees instead of the usual $36. Obviously, if you use another card your fees will be different.

Without the promo, you pay US$131.88 but if you opt-in you only get to pay US$50.94 including the fees. That’s less than 40% of what you would have paid. In what world is that not a good deal?

