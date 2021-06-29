Local filmmakers submissions for European Film Festival Zimbabwe 2021 are open

The European Film Festival Zimbabwe 2021 is calling on all filmmakers from across Zimbabwe and in the diaspora (Europe/Africa) for the second edition of the Bioskop Zimbabwe Short Film Competition.

The competition is open to all genres of film (animation, documentary, live-action). Films will be judged based on content and creativity, as well as technical aspects. Also taking into consideration that some of you might be working with limited resources. Be innovative, work with what you can.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this competition you must be of Zimbabwean heritage, based, living or working in Zimbabwe or in any European or African country. Participating filmmakers who have family members organising or judging the competition must advise the Festival Coordinators of their relationship with the of participating jury/judges to avoid conflict of interest.

Jury/Judges related to any filmmaker will not be allowed to adjudicate in the category of the said filmmaker. This will ensure that the adjudication process remains transparent and fair. Violation of this Advisory will constitute the disqualification of your film from the competition.

Awards & Prizes

An independent jury panel made up of industry professionals, academics, community and business leaders judge all films in the official competition.

The categories/awards are as follows, with the selected winners receiving a cash prize. The categories/awards are as follows, with the selected winners receiving a cash prize:

Best Narrative Short – Winner USD 400

Best Documentary Short – Winner USD 400

Best Sound Editing – Winner USD 200

Best Cinematography – Winner USD 200

Best Diaspora Film – Winner USD 200Rules & Terms

Submission



Films from all genres can be submitted for application. Only short films up to a maximum length of and not older than two years (January 2020) are accepted. In the case of a selection, the submitted film may be shown several times during the festival period. Should the film win a prize at The European Film Festival Zimbabwe, it may also be shown twice as part of best-of programs following the festival. In this case, the entrant will be notified in advance.

Submission Format

The European Film Festival Zimbabwe will only be accepting films in digital format (mp4, mov). If the original version is in a language other than English, the film needs to be subtitled in English.

The Length of your film should be a minimum of 2 minutes and not more than 25 minutes. Winners of submitted films will be notified via e-mail on the 27th of September 2021. The winning films will also be announced on our social media platforms.

The deadline is 31st July 2021 and you can submit your film with the link here.

