Meme Itel all you want but it’s doing extremely well in Africa

Itel has been the butt of many jokes for the longest time in Zimbabwe. Most of them have been all in good fun but others are a little malicious. It’s good to remember that Transsion, the company that owns Itel, Tecno and Infinix, commands 37% of the smartphone market in Africa according to Counterpoint’s research.

The lion’s share of that is Tecno with 18%, which places it in first place on the continent ahead of Samsung. Itel is in third place with 12% and Transsion’s last property Infinix, is in fifth place with 7%. Now, that’s three brands owned by one company in the top 10 of the African market. So how was Transsion able to achieve this and how did it design products to capture more than a third of a market?

You can play or download the podcast with the link below:

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

For reviews on Itel, Tecno and other smartphones brands, you can check out our YouTube channel with the link here.

You should also check these Technikari episodes

Zimbabwe’s Cannabis grower’s licence is priced way too high and this is keeping the country from a rapidly expanding and lucrative industry.

The cannabis growers licence fee is keeping Zim from a billion-dollar industry



Is Huawei’s Harmony OS going to make a dent on the Android and iOS duopoly?

Does Huawei’s Harmony OS stand a chance against iOS & Android?

ZIMRA recently gave a grace period for the importation of cars that are 10 years or older. Now, this comes after the ban the govt instituted in April 2021 which leads us to believe it’s all about the revenue dip ZIMRA was experiencing on its end.

Extending 10-year-old car imports after “the ban” is all about the money

One week after SI 127 and well there are no prizes for anyone. Because experts, pundits and even armchair economists were all right about the effects of the statutory instrument.

One week of SI 127: experts & armchair economists were right