NetOne calls, *171# USSD, data and SMS are all down

NetOne’s USSD, Data, Calls and SMS are all down. It’s unclear as to when the issue began but we started noticing at around 14:00hrs. If you try to place a call on the response is either the call drops or you’ll get a message saying “No Network Registered”.

Some people have even said that they aren’t getting any reception or network bars on their phone. And this isn’t just for Harare, it looks like the outage is countrywide.

We reached out to NetOne and they said they are working on the problem. Hopefully they can resolve it soon enough.