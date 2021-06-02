Two Zimbabweans feature on Forbes’ 30 under 30 for 2021

Forbes Africa released its list for its 30 under 30. This is the seventh running of the list and it is there to recognise entrepreneurs, athletes, artists and influential people on the continent. And as you may have already guessed this year’s listing was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it disrupted a number of industries and forced many to go online.

The team at Forbes went through a number of candidates based on how they were able to manoeuvre in a year that was like no other. Those who made it on the 30 under 30 lineup, according to Forbes, showed resilience and resourcefulness.

Two Zimbabweans made it on the list this year and the first is Shakemore Timburwa the founder of Energy Plus a gas and renewable energy startup. The second is Tendai Zhou, the founder of events planning company called VP Hosting.

The full 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 list is as follows:

Cleo Johnson, South Africa, founder and director of NUECLEO

Timilehin Bello, Nigeria, CEO and founder of Media Panache

Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi, South Africa, CEO of Basadi Logistics

Sepenica Darko, Ghana, founder of FarmerTribe Company

Deborah Mutwemwa, Zambia – South Africa, founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated

Bontle Tshole, South Africa, CEO and founder of BAAA Health

Brian Kakembo, Uganda, founder, and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd

Hertzy Kabeya, DRC – South Africa, founder and CEO of The Student Hub

Temidayo Oniosun, Nigeria, founder of Space in Africa

Felix Byaruhanga, Uganda, founder of Skyline media and Management LTD

Harrykrishna Niadassen Poonoosamy Padiachy, Mauritius, founder of NKH Energy

Shakemore Timburwa, Zimbabwe, founder of Energy Plus

Mihlali Ndamase, South Africa, creative and digital influencer

Amarachi Nwosu, Nigerian self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted

Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema), Nigeria, musician

Reinhard Mahalie, Namibia, fashion stylist and founder of RM Fashion Styling

Tendai Kevin Zhou, Zimbabwe, founder of VP Hostings

Kabelo Motha (also known as Kabza De Small), South Africa, producer and DJ

Kgaogelo Moagi (also known as Master KG), South Africa, music artist and produce

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, Nigeria, Creative artist and filmmaker

Li-Chi Pan, South Africa, art director and digital influencer; founder of Li Chi Pan Studios

Hayze Engola, Malawi, musician, creative, and founder of KNQR Investments

Wale Lawal, Nigeria, founder and editor-in-chief of The Republic

Tilka Paljk, Zambia, swimmer

Lukhanyo Am, South Africa, rugby player

James Kang’aru MwangI, Kenya, founder and CEO of Epitome School of Chess

Julio “Beast” Bianchi, South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player

Cheslin Kolbe, South Africa, rugby player

Thabo Moloi, South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player

Antonio Depina, Cape Verde, founder, Overseas Basketball Connection, Praia League