Cassava’s Maisha Health launches USSD medical aid registration

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe’s medical or health insurance division Maisha Health Fund has announced a new service that will allow anyone to register for medical aid via USSD. Anyone who needs medical cover can now find options through Maisha Health’s *147# USSD.

The main motivation behind this is to increase the digital channels to those that can cover as many Zimbabweans as possible. If you remember last year we were exceedingly impressed by FBC Bank when it announced that you can open a full KYC account via the bank’s *220# USSD. For FBC, it was capitalising on the restrictions put on mobile money and offer those who don’t have physical bank branches in their area the avenue to have more comprehensive financial services.

Likewise, Maisha wants to bring the same sort of convenience and coverage to all Zimbabweans. And this initiative has come at a critical time as Zimbabwe and most of Southern Africa is in the grips of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The launch of the service, a first of its kind in the health services sector, could not have come at a better time when the nation is battling the coronavirus pandemic. The service is set to go a long way in reducing infection rates by encouraging social and physical distancing through the use of digital platforms. As a group, we are committed to serving where the need is greatest, and we believe through such innovations we will be able to widen access and at the same time ensure convenience, safety and healthcare affordability to many, using technology,” Eddie Chibi, Cassava Smartech’s Chief Executive Officer

Maisha Health Fund’s Managing Director Hazel Banza said that the USSD platform will give customers access to the existing Maisha Health Fund Medical Aid packages, which start from as low as US$8 per month, or the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent.

“At Maisha, we pride ourselves in our personal and customised service to our members. In our drive to keep things as simple and accessible as possible, we have delivered an even smarter approach with our new mobile platform,” Hazel Banza, Maisha Health Fund, Managing Director

Getting started

To get started you:

Dail *147#, and select option 2 “Maisha Health Fund”

You’ll be asked to enter your EcoCash pin

The next menu will ask you to agree with the terms of service

You’ll then get a read out of your KYC information which I assume come from your EcoCash registration

Next is your currency of choice, country and province

You’ll then arrive at the page with all the Maisha Health Fund packages

You can then select the one you want and make the payment if you so wish. Maisha Health Fund currently provides medical cover to several corporates, individuals, schools, universities and other tertiary institutions nationwide.

