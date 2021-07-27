EcoCash will be asking you to update your account details

EcoCash last week on Twitter put out a notice to its customers notifying them of a Know Your Customer (KYC) or account details update excercise. The message from EcoCash reads as follows:

CUSTOMER NOTICE

EcoCash Customer Details Update



Dear Valued Customer,

Please be advised that we will be carrying out an exercise to update customer details on cur Ecocash system.



When you receive a message from us please ensure your name, surname end ID number are captured correctly on our system. To correct your details please dia1 *150# and go to option 7 and follow the instructions.



For security reasons, please note that *150# is the only channel being used to correct customer details. We will not call or text asking for any details.



For any further assistance, kindly contact our toll-free customer support number 114 or ems our helpline 0771 222114.