From cassettes to WhatsApp MP3s: How music distribution has evolved in Zimbabwe

Who remembers the days when you had to use a pen or pencil to rewind a cassette tape? It feels like a lifetime ago, and for good reason. The production and distribution of music in Zimbabwe (and the world over) has been liberalized to the point that anyone with a laptop can be a producer and artists.

The shift has also seen the downfall of the power that record labels like Gramma Records and radio stations held over artists. In most cases, local radio stations are sourcing their music on WhatsApp and online, like everyone else. To talk more about the industry and how it has changed over the years I was joined by Plot Mhako a man who has deep roots in the local music scene. He is also the journalist who broke the NashTv contract leak that we reported on earlier this year.

You can listen or download the podcast with the link below:

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

