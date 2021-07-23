From working in a factory to having an animated show on TV

Christopher Tsamba is a local animator who, through his company Mbasta Animation, got an animated show on ZBC TV. I recently had the pleasure of talking to him about the struggles of trying to make it as a content creator in Zimbabwe. As well as how he got his show on ZBC.

You can download or play the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you can send the word “Podcast” on WhatsApp to 0717 684 274 for a copy.

