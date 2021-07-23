Full Text: TelOne makes unvaccinated workers stay at home and withdraws their COVID-19 allowances

On Wednesday (21 July 2021) TelOne issued a notice informing its workers that those among them who had not been vaccinated would now be required to stay home. In addition to this, TelOne said it would no longer be paying COVID-19 allowances to the same group. The message was among a series of COVID-19 counter-measures made by TelOne in the wake of the third wave which has seen daily cases rise above the 2 000 mark for the first time ever since the pandemic began.

The government has issued a level 4 lockdown which has been mostly ignored by the informal sector. There has also been resistance by some when it comes to getting vaccinated. The government had thrown many hints that it would compel those in its employ to get vaccinated and this might just be the beginning. More public corporations might adopt a similar stance in the near future. Below is the full text of the Staff Notice from TelOne.

STAFF NOTICE

21 July 2021

ALL EXCUTIVES, MANAGEMENT AND STAFF

COVID-19 THIRD WAVE MANAGEMENT ESCALATION

The company takes note of the intensification of the COVID-19 situation in the country and the consequent response by the Government in terms of decongestion and vaccination. Building on this and our response plan that has been guiding our operations to ensure everyone’s safety and business continuity, the company wishes to guide all management

and staff as follows;

OFFICE DECONGESTION

As an essential service provider and to ensure that we do not compromise service provisioning to our clients, staff rotation will remain in place as per previous guidance. Under the arrangement, teams are divided into two groups with one group working from home and another working from office using one-week rotation cycles.

IMMEDIATE LEAVE FOR UNVACCINATED STAFF MEMBERS

Due to the reduction of business as a result of the reduced service uptake by both.Enterprise clients and Government sector, the company is experiencing a decrease in the productive hours. As such, staff will be required to immediately take vacation leave starting with those that are not vaccinated. This is especially because unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of the effects of the COVID-19 virus, while also posing a

great risk to all other staff and the company’s business continuity.

Line management will be expected to provide an update to Corporate Services by 23 July 2021 in this regard.

VACCINATION

It is key for staff to ensure that they are vaccinated as this is a proven means of managing the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Staff are advised that besides this being goodprotection for themselves, the company may soon take further measures against the unvaccinated in order to protect vaccinated staff members and the business.

WITHDRAWAL OF COVID-19 ALLOWANCE

All staff members are advised of the withdrawal of COVID-19 allowance for all those that are not vaccinated with immediate effect. If vaccinated, ensure that your details are up-to-date with the relevant offices.

WORKPLACE PROCEDURES

– All physical meetings are suspended. Any meeting is to be conducted online until thereview of the situation.

– Social distancing of at least two metres at all points of service should be adhered to.

– All visitors, business or personal are suspended from accessing TelOne premises. Only client services sections remain open to clients with strict adherence to social

distancing, masking and hand sanitising.

– Full ventilation is to be maintained at all TelOne buildings, this include client services

outlets, shared offices and facilities.

– Face masks are to be worn correctly at all times.

– Hand sanitization and hand washing to be practiced consistently.

SUPPORT FOR AFFECTED STAFF MEMBERS

-The company remains committed to support affected staff members through

facilitating testing and care in the event of testing positive.

-Staff members will continue to receive hand sanitizers and facemasks.



H. ZINYAU (MR)

CORPORATE SERVICES DIRECTOR

TelOne COVID-19 Staff Notice