Full Text: ZOL wants you to inform them when Wibroniks LTE lines change hands

It seems ZOL is very much aware that there is a thriving informal market for ZOL Wibroniks LTE Sim cards out there. In a recent email, they informed customers that when they sell or buy a line from a third party there is a need to inform ZOL so that the company can officially transfer ownership of the LTE line to a new account.

There is just one problem. ZOL will almost certainly implement a geo-lock on the Wibroniks LTE Sim when they perform the transfer to the new account. This sort of defeats the whole reason why some people are buying old lines informally from others instead of going to ZOL to get a new line.

Below is the entire text of the email send to ZOL subscribers:

Dear [Customer name], We would like to thank you for your loyalty and support. This email contains important information pertaining to the change of ownership for LTE SIM Cards. Please read it carefully and contact us should you require any further clarification. The provision of LTE Services is guided by set regulatory requirements. If you would like to handover your active LTE SIM Card to a third party, please note that there is a need for a change of ownership from the registered subscriber to the new subscriber before the LTE SIM card is handed over. The registered subscriber is required to email an affidavit sworn and signed before a Commissioner of Oaths to kyc@teamzol.co.zw stating the following; -The intention to transfer ownership.

-The Full Name, ID Number, Physical Address, Email Address & ——Contact number of the New Subscriber Thereafter, our sales team will contact the New Subscriber to provide the following documents; -Signed Service Request Form (To be provided by ZOL Zimbabwe).

-A copy of National identification card/Driver’s License/Valid Passport.

Proof of Residence. Acceptable documents;

A utility bill registered in the new Subscriber’s name

An affidavit sworn before a Commissioner of Oaths

A Letter from the new Subscriber’s Employer confirming residential address

A copy of the Lease Agreement signed by the new Subscriber and the landlord. The actual geographic location of the site (GPS coordinates). ZOL Zimbabwe is aware of cases where LTE SIM Cards have changed hands without proper adherence to regulatory requirements. In terms of Statutory Instrument 95 of 2014 Postal and Telecommunication (Subscriber Registration Regulation), any registered subscriber that fails to notify ZOL Zimbabwe of a change of ownership of their LTE SIM card is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment. Additionally, the failure to effect the change of ownership of an LTE SIM card could result in the deactivation of the SIM card and termination of the services. Please note that if you are currently using an LTE SIM Card you received from a registered subscriber, you are required to follow the steps above to transfer ownership of the LTE SIM Card to you. In the event that you cannot find the registered subscriber, please contact us via email or call 08677 111 111. Should you require any further clarification or assistance please email kyc@teamzol.co.zw. Once again, we thank you for your business and continued support. Regards,

TeamZOL ZOL

I seriously doubt even the threat of prison is going to convince people to register the transfer of ownership and risk getting a geo-locked line.

