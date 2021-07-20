Maud Chifamba: UZ’s youngest ever student at 14, now a Chartered Account

In 2012 and at the very young age of 14, Maud Chifamba became the youngest ever University of Zimbabwe Student and tertiary education student in Southern Africa. I recently got the opportunity to have a chat with her to talk about her journey and experiences.

You can download or play the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you can send the word “Podcast” on WhatsApp to 0717 684 274 for a copy.

You can listen to Technikari with Maud Chifamba on these podcast sites & apps

