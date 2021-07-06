Techzim

Old Mutual’s Eight2Five Hub & British Council US$25K challenge deadline extended

Posted on by Staff Writer
Eight2Five Hub Old Mutual Challenge

Eight2Five Innovation Hub, powered by Old Mutual in partnership with British Council wishes to announce  the extension of the Value Creation Challenge application submission deadline from the initial 25th of June to the 8th of July 2021

The Eight2Five Value Creation Challenge seeks to support businesses and start-ups that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to socio-economic and environmental challenges. 

Applications are invited from male and female Zimbabwean citizens between the ages of 18 and 45 with startups between 2 years and 5 years in operation. Eligible businesses will receive business support, mentorship and networking opportunities. 

Applications are invited from the following five pillars: 

  • Digital Content Creation
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Young and Funky 
  • Climate Action and
  • Data Analytics

The extension will give an opportunity to young entrepreneurs and startups from across the country who might have missed the first deadline. In addition to the training and mentorship, successful participants stand a chance to benefit from seed funding to the tune of USD $25,000 plus free office space for 6 months at Eight2Five Innovation hub. You can apply with the link here.

