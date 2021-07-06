RBZ introduces ZWL $50 note into circulation

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced the introduction of the ZWL $50 (fifty dollar) note into circulation.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the ZW $50 (fifty dollar) banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021.

The Bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.” Reserve bank of Zimbabwe Twitter

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development has

hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the

matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that

section:—

Title

This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

(Issue of Fifty Dollar Banknote) Notice, 2021.

Issue of fifty dollar banknote There shall be issued, in terms of the Act, a fifty dollar

banknote.

Design of fifty dollar banknote The design of the fifty dollar banknote shall be as follows –

(a) on the front side the dominant feature shall be the logo of

the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks),

with the visually impaired recognition feature to the

left, latent image showing the denomination, windowed

security strip inscribed “50” with colour shift from red

to green, watermark with highlighted inscription “RBZ”

and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left

in perfect register, as secondary features; and

(b) on the back side there shall be an impression of the

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the motif of Mbuya

Nehanda, gold coloured iridescent band showing the

denomination of the note and see-through of Zimbabwe

Bird looking to the right.

Form, colour, size and material of the fifty-dollar banknote The form, colour, size and material of the fifty dollar banknote

shall be as specified in the Schedule.

Bank Note Composition Watermark Size Basic Colour Fifty Dollar Cotton Paper Zimbabwe Bird 156 mm x 66 mm Brown

