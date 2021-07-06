Techzim

RBZ introduces ZWL $50 note into circulation

Posted on by Staff Writer
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ZWL $50 note fifty dollar

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced the introduction of the ZWL $50 (fifty dollar) note into circulation.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the ZW $50 (fifty dollar) banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021.
The Bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.”

Reserve bank of Zimbabwe Twitter
Zimbabwe ZWL$ 50 Security Features from the RBZDownload

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development has
hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the
matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that
section:—
Title

  1. This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
    (Issue of Fifty Dollar Banknote) Notice, 2021.
    Issue of fifty dollar banknote
  2. There shall be issued, in terms of the Act, a fifty dollar
    banknote.
    Design of fifty dollar banknote
  3. The design of the fifty dollar banknote shall be as follows –
    (a) on the front side the dominant feature shall be the logo of
    the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks),
    with the visually impaired recognition feature to the
    left, latent image showing the denomination, windowed
    security strip inscribed “50” with colour shift from red
    to green, watermark with highlighted inscription “RBZ”
    and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left
    in perfect register, as secondary features; and
    (b) on the back side there shall be an impression of the
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the motif of Mbuya
    Nehanda, gold coloured iridescent band showing the
    denomination of the note and see-through of Zimbabwe
    Bird looking to the right.
    Form, colour, size and material of the fifty-dollar banknote
  4. The form, colour, size and material of the fifty dollar banknote
    shall be as specified in the Schedule.

Bank NoteCompositionWatermarkSizeBasic Colour
Fifty DollarCotton PaperZimbabwe Bird156 mm x 66 mmBrown
S.I. 196 of 2021 Reserve Bank of ZimbabweDownload

