Techzim is hiring an Editor

Techzim is looking for an Editor to join us. We are a fairly small company and we believe in cultivating a sense of ownership in all our employees, giving them the support, resources, and autonomy to enable them to succeed.

The Editor plays a key part in Techzim’s strategy as a whole. The ideal person for this job will manage and oversee the editorial direction and strategy for Techzim. This includes reviewing all content produced, developing content strategies and style guidelines, managing the editorial team, making strategic business decisions.

You

You’ll be a great fit for this job if you

Have some experience as an editor with other media platforms

Strong editorial judgment and English proficiency

Demonstrate strong interest and curiosity in the tech industry

Have existing professional and personal of local & regional contacts to leverage on in order to deliver content that is credible based on accurate sentiments on the ground

You possess business acumen and able to understand the overall big picture of the business

You care about communicating stuff well through writing/podcasting/video etc…

The Job

As part of a growing team, you’ll likely get involved in a little bit of everything, but here are some of the main things you’ll be doing:

Develop the content strategy aligning it with Techzim’s business strategy

Building & leading a team of writers, graphic artists, and video producers at Techzim

Building up personal and professional contacts across the industry to arrange for exclusive interviews and scoops

Growing the Techzim brand and audience using content

Sourcing and writing stories about Zimbabwe’s and Africa’s tech & business scene and startup ecosystem

Align Techzim’s content strategy to the business

We’re fully remote, so this is a full-time remote job. It is not a freelance position

How do you apply?

Please send an email to hey@techzim.co.zw with:

A brief about why you’re a great fit for this job and Techzim

3 or more paragraphs on anything tech in Zim.

This call for applications closes at the end day Friday 16 July 2021.