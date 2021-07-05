Techzim

TelOne is having issues with internet services

State-owned Telecommunications company TelOne this morning announced that it is facing challenges with service delivery. We are unsure if TelOne voice services have been affected but from what we have been seeing online it’s mostly complaints about TelOne’s broadband internet services.

TelOne apologises for the service disruption currently being experienced by some of our valued clients.
We are working to restore service shortly.

Some customers are saying that WhatsApp is working on and off but they can’t access websites or other internet-based services.

