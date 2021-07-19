TelOne launches 4G feature phone to rival Econet’s Smart Kambudzi

TelOne has joined in on the feature phone game by announcing that it will be offering an MLS Easy TS 4G Smart feature phone that will go head to head with Econet’s Smart 4G Kambudzi.

Introducing the New MLS Easy TS 4G Smart Feature Phone from TelOne. Access WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for less!#BringingYouTogether #smartphone #innovate pic.twitter.com/NcwgaEBXEa — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) July 19, 2021

The device is manufactured by a company called MLS Innovative Inc and will retail for US$99.99. The Easy TS 4G feature phone comes with a 1,800 mAh battery which gives about 15 hours of talk time and 120 hours on standby. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with 8 GB internal memory (expandable up to 32 GB), a 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and Dual Sim capability.

So how does the TelOne MLS Easy TS 4G stack up against Econet’s Vida K242 Smart Kambudzi?

TelOne MLS 4G Econet 4G Smart Kambudzi Battery 1,800 mAh 1,500 mAh Sim Card Slots 2 2 Internal Storage 8 GB (expandable up to 32 GB) 4GB (expandable up to 8GB) RAM 1 GB 512 MB Operating System Android 6.0 Marshmallow KaiOS 2.5.3 Screen Size 2.8 inches (touch) 2.4 inches Camera 8MP Rear + 3.2 MP Front 0.3 MP Rear + 0.3 MP Front Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 4G Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G FM Radio Yes Yes Price US$99.99 US$58.00 (ZWL$4,877.00)

Design choices reflect the price difference

The TelOne MLS 4G is a little ahead of the Smart Kambudzi in some key areas like RAM, camera, touchscreen and battery size. The former looks closer to a smartphone than the latter and that is the biggest influence on the price gap.

On that note, you can use your Econet, NetOne or Telecel (and TelOne) sim card with the TelOne feature phone. I was hoping that this announcement would be paired with the return of TelOne’s LTE Blaze sim cards but unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer.

