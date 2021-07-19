Techzim

TelOne launches 4G feature phone to rival Econet’s Smart Kambudzi

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
New MLS Easy TS 4G Smart Feature Phone from TelOne

TelOne has joined in on the feature phone game by announcing that it will be offering an MLS Easy TS 4G Smart feature phone that will go head to head with Econet’s Smart 4G Kambudzi.

The device is manufactured by a company called MLS Innovative Inc and will retail for US$99.99. The Easy TS 4G feature phone comes with a 1,800 mAh battery which gives about 15 hours of talk time and 120 hours on standby. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with 8 GB internal memory (expandable up to 32 GB), a 1GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and Dual Sim capability.

So how does the TelOne MLS Easy TS 4G stack up against Econet’s Vida K242 Smart Kambudzi?

TelOne MLS 4GEconet 4G Smart Kambudzi
Battery1,800 mAh1,500 mAh
Sim Card Slots22
Internal Storage8 GB (expandable up to 32 GB)4GB (expandable up to 8GB)
RAM1 GB512 MB
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0 MarshmallowKaiOS 2.5.3
Screen Size2.8 inches (touch)2.4 inches
Camera8MP Rear + 3.2 MP Front0.3 MP Rear + 0.3 MP Front
ConnectivityBluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 4GBluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G
FM RadioYesYes
PriceUS$99.99US$58.00 (ZWL$4,877.00)

Design choices reflect the price difference

The TelOne MLS 4G is a little ahead of the Smart Kambudzi in some key areas like RAM, camera, touchscreen and battery size. The former looks closer to a smartphone than the latter and that is the biggest influence on the price gap.

On that note, you can use your Econet, NetOne or Telecel (and TelOne) sim card with the TelOne feature phone. I was hoping that this announcement would be paired with the return of TelOne’s LTE Blaze sim cards but unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer.

2 thoughts on “TelOne launches 4G feature phone to rival Econet’s Smart Kambudzi

  1. With the Itel devices around i doubt if it gives them much because at $50 US you can purchase an Itel phone you can use as a good backup phone and a good Hotspot

    At that price +$90 you can purchase a good lte line and a Mifi around and in addition a Data bouquet to test if it is worthy it

    Soo all in all that was a waste to Telone

    Reply

  2. Haha $99.00 is too much for such a device. At around $95.00 I can purchase a Huawei Psmart 2018 which is far much better than that kambudzi.

    Reply

