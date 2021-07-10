This upcoming WhatsApp update will please media fanatics

One thing that annoys me about WhatsApp is how it automatically crunches or compresses the images and videos you send. What you send is not necessarily what the person on the other end will get. In casual environments that’s not a big deal, compressing images means that they can be transmitted faster, WhatsApp gets to use less storage to keep the image on their servers and the person downloading the image on the other end uses less data as well.

There are times however when this is not what you want at all. Imagine you want to send your photo to someone so they can print it out for you. Or in my case, I want to send my editor an image to be used with this article. A graphic designer who wants to deliver an order to their client. In all these instances, WhatsApp’s lossy compression ruins the end result. The current compression is very aggressive indeed and some have seen massive drops in video and image quality on the other end.

Soon, however, WhatsApp users will have more choices. When sending images you will soon have three options:

Auto – this is where you just send an image and WhatsApp does its thing. They will automatically detect the best compression algorithm. This is what you want in most cases.

– this is where you just send an image and WhatsApp does its thing. They will automatically detect the best compression algorithm. This is what you want in most cases. Best quality -WhatsApp will send the image using the best possible quality. Normally this means minimal alterations to the image.

-WhatsApp will send the image using the best possible quality. Normally this means minimal alterations to the image. Data saver – aggressive compression. This is used when you have data saver turned on in your Android settings. You can use this if you don’t really care about the final image quality.

As with all WhatsApp features, we don’t know when this feature is coming to WhatsApp proper. For now, it’s something that Beta testers are blessed with. The upcoming feature was discovered by WBetainfo.

You should also check out