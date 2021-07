ZOL internet package prices are going up next month

ZOL has announced that it is increasing the prices for internet packages in local currency starting August 1st 2021. This increase isn’t much of a surprise because the last time ZOL adjusted its package prices was towards the end of August last year.

USD Prices remain unchanged

The new ZOL prices are as follows:

Package Name Data USD Old ZWL$ New ZWL$ ZOL Home Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) 11 917 942 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) 29 2,419 2,485 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) 35 2,919 2,998 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) 39 3,253 3,340 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) 47 3,920 4,025 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) 89 7,423 7,662 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) 105 8,757 8,992 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) 100 8,340 8,564 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 149 12,427 12,720 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 199 16,596 17,024 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 290 24,186 24,834 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 339 28,272 29,031 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 119 9,925 10,191 ZOL Office Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 175 14,595 14,987 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 275 22,935 23,550 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 495 41,283 42,391 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 725 60,465 62,087

Top-ups

Data Validity USD Old ZWL$ New ZWL$ ZOL WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 3 250 257 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 5 417 429 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 10 834 857 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 19 1,585 1,217 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 24 2,002 2,055 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 27 2,252 2,312 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 33 2,752 2,826 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 40 3,336 3,426 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 60 5,004 5,138 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 80 6,672 6,851