405# now offers Nyaradzo Life and Funeral packages

You can now top up your Nyaradzo Life and Funeral Plans on Techzim Market and USSD *405#. All you need to do is click the link here and:

Enter your Nyaradzo policy number

The amount of months you want to pay for and your EcoCash number then click ‘Pay’.

Check your EcoCash phone to confirm the transaction by entering your PIN.

The policy will then renewed for the months you paid for.

Alternatively, you use Techzim’s *405# USSD to pay for your Nyaradzo Life and Funeral plans:

Select option 4 “Pay Nyaradzo Policy premium”

Enter you Nyaradzo Policy Number

Next, you’ll need to enter the duration of the plan

Enter you EcoCash number

You’ll recieve your a PIN Prompt on your phone to complete the purchase and you are all set.

You can also buy NetOne bundles with your EcoCash wallet, Telecel, NetOne airtime as well as TelOne Packages via *405#.

