Astro announces the Logic L63

Welcome everyone to the Logic L63. The latest smartphone to come out of Astro mobile. It looks like it will be aimed towards the affordable end of the market looking at the spec sheet.

The display is a 6.3 inch HD+ panel with a water drop notch for the 8MP selfie camera and a bit of bezel at the bottom. The camera situation makes use of a triple camera setup with the main one coming through at 16MP with additional 5MP and 2MP cameras.

Battery wise it looks like it’s lagging behind the competition a bit. It has a 3800mAh unit when the rest of the competition is hovering above 4000mAh. But the answer Logic has to that is an intelligent battery management that uses the power efficient parts of the processor for light apps and the performance part of the processor for the heavy ones. The review will see how well the intelligent battery management really is.

As for memory the L63 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage plus support for up to 128GB of external storage via a microSD slot. Software side there is Android 11 handling things which we shall take a look at and see what it’s got. The overall package is going to be retailing for US$180 placing it amongst some rough competition.

And it looks like that is the curious part of the Logic L63. The Texas based company that Astro partnered up with for their more budget oriented offerings. Stay tuned for the review coming in soon.