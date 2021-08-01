Cut-price 21.5-inch Dell monitor, 20% off laptops & more tech deals

Back again from scouring the interwebs for tech deals, and the following offers came up that I think are pretty interesting. The first is one, I stumbled across rather late because the promotional offer ends tomorrow, the 2nd of August 2021. A local store called Ad Tech Solutions is taking 20% off a select range of laptops, which include one new, and six second-hand devices.

The remaining devices left in this promotion are:

Lenovo B50-30, Dual Core, 4 GB Ram, 500 GB HDD

Hp 250 G7, Dual Core, 4 GB Ram, 500 GB HDD

Dell Inspiron 3593, Core i7 10th Gen, 8 GB Ram, 1 TB HDD, Nvidia GeForce MX230 2 GB GDDR5

HP Probook 630 G2, Core i5 6th Generation, 8 GB Ram, 500 GB HDD

840 G6 Hp Elitebook, Core i7 8th Gen, 8 GB Ram, 256 GB SSD

Hp, Core i7 8th Gen, 12 GB Ram, 1 TB Hard Drive

450 G7 HP Probook, 10th Ge i5-10210U, 8 GB Ram, 1 TB HD, NVIDIA GEFORCE MX 130 2GB [Brand New]

If you are interested in any of the second-hand devices. It’s worth noting that you’ll have to do a thorough inspection of them yourself to make sure that they are as advertised.

Dell 21.5-inch monitor

The next tech deal comes by way of The Gadget Zone ZW who have a 21.5-inch Dell P2219H going for a reduced price of USD$160.00

This is a bit of a sore one for me because I recently bought a Samsung C24F390FHM, for around US$200. Granted, it is a little bigger than the Dell at 22 inches, and is a curved display. But the only reason I got it is that it was the most reasonably priced one I could get at the time. Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but this looks like the better deal in my opinion for the size.

Canon EOS 4000D bundle

The folks over at Focal Point have a Canon 4000D and two lenses going for US$940.

This is a pretty cool bundle because of the addition of the EF-S18-55 mm and EF75-300 mm lenses, which can be pricey alone. The 4000D is a pretty good camera for beginners and those in the intermediate phases of their photography and content creation journeys. Focal Point has also thrown in a 2-year warranty with this bundle.

