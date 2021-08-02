If you are running Android version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or older, you will not be able to sign in to Google services and apps starting from the 27th of September 2021. According to a report by 91mobiles you will not be able to use Gmail, YouTube, the Play Store and Google Drive through devices that have anything older than Gingerbread.
Signing in to your account on Google apps will no longer be supported on phones with Android version 2.3.7 or lower starting Sep. 27.
Check end update your Android version
To keep using Google apps on these phones, update to a newer Android version (3.0 or higher).Google
If a system update is not available for your phone, you might have trouble signing in on Google apps starting Sep. 27. You’ll still be able to sign in to your account on your phone’s browse,
The good things is that you can still sign in on through the web browser if your phone is not eligible for an update. It’s definitely going to be a little more work going through the browser and not an app.
If you want to check your version of Android, go to:
- Settings
- Scroll till you find “About Phone”
- Select the option that says “Software Information”
- At the top, you should see the version that you are running.
2 thoughts on “Devices on these Android versions won’t be able to sign in to Google apps after 27/09/2021”
Kkkkk who still uses Gingerbread in 2021,except for vintage Smartphone users
If you are running Android version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or ****** older***** gadzirisai older wenyu to lower