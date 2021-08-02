Devices on these Android versions won’t be able to sign in to Google apps after 27/09/2021

If you are running Android version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or older, you will not be able to sign in to Google services and apps starting from the 27th of September 2021. According to a report by 91mobiles you will not be able to use Gmail, YouTube, the Play Store and Google Drive through devices that have anything older than Gingerbread.

The good things is that you can still sign in on through the web browser if your phone is not eligible for an update. It’s definitely going to be a little more work going through the browser and not an app.

If you want to check your version of Android, go to:

Settings

Scroll till you find “About Phone”

Select the option that says “Software Information”

At the top, you should see the version that you are running.

