EcoCash tariffs going up in a few weeks, up to 56% increase

EcoCash, the operators of Zimbabwe’s largest mobile payments service of the same name has announced that they are increasing their tariffs effective the 21st of September 2021.
EcoCash effected higher changes to their pricing for higher transaction amounts. The biggest jumps are a change of 56% from the current tariff. If you then factor in the 2% transaction tax which starts kicking in for transactions above $300, these costs of transactions really add up.
The tables below show the comparison between the current tariffs and the new ones coming in Septemeber:
Tariffs for paying merchants
|Transaction Value
|Old tariff
|New tariff
|% Increase
|$1.00 to $9.99
|$0.89
|$0.93
|4.5%
|$10.00 to $19.99
|$1.45
|$1.52
|4.8%
|$20.00 to $29.99
|$2.06
|$2.16
|4.9%
|$300.00 to $39.99
|$3.02
|$3.47
|14.9%
|$40.00 to $49.99
|$3.64
|$4.19
|15.1%
|$50.00 to $74.99
|$4.95
|$5.69
|14.9%
|$75.00 to $99.99
|$6.54
|$7.53
|15.1%
|$100.00 to $149.99
|$6.61
|$8.91
|34.8%
|$150.00 to $199.99
|$7.49
|$11.00
|33.5%
|$200.00 to $299.99
|$8.46
|$12.44
|47.0%
|$300.00 to $499.99
|$8.86
|$13.03
|47.1%
|$500.00 to $999.99
|$27.03
|$42.17
|56.0%
|$1 000.00 to $1 499.99
|$39.53
|$61.66
|56.0%
|$1 500.00 to $1 999.99
|$54.40
|$84.96
|56.2%
|$2 000.00 to $2 499.99
|$67.15
|$104.76
|56.0%
|$2 500.00 to $2 299.99
|$79.56
|$124.12
|56.0%
|$3 000.00 to $5 000.00
|1.85%
|1.85%
|0.0%
Tariffs for sending money to other EcoCash users
|Transaction Value
|Old tariff
|New tariff
|% Increase
|$1.00 to $9.99
|$0.88
|$0.72
|-18.1%
|$10.00 to $19.99
|$1.42
|$1.49
|4.9%
|$20.00 to $29.99
|$2.10
|$2.20
|4.8%
|$300.00 to $39.99
|$2.50
|$2.88
|15.2%
|$40.00 to $49.99
|$3.42
|$3.93
|14.9%
|$50.00 to $74.99
|$4.62
|$5.31
|14.9%
|$75.00 to $99.99
|$5.12
|$5.89
|15.0%
|$100.00 to $149.99
|$6.96
|$9.38
|34.8%
|$150.00 to $199.99
|$8.99
|$13.22
|47.1%
|$200.00 to $299.99
|$10.99
|$16.16
|47.0%
|$300.00 to $499.99
|$14.59
|$21.44
|45.8%
|$500.00 to $999.99
|$27.54
|$42.96
|56.0%
|$1 000.00 to $1 499.99
|$41.85
|$65.29
|56.0%
|$1 500.00 to $1 999.99
|$56.52
|$88.18
|56.0%
|$2 000.00 to $2 499.99
|$70.65
|$110.22
|56.0%
|$2 500.00 to $2 299.99
|$84.78
|$132.25
|56.0%
|$3 000.00 to $5 000.00
|1.90%
|1.91%
|0.0%
Tariffs for bill payments
|Transaction Value
|Old tariff
|New tariff
|% Increase
|$1.00 to $9.99
|$1.03
|$1.08
|4.9%
|$10.00 to $19.99
|$1.44
|$1.51
|4.9%
|$20.00 to $29.99
|$1.76
|$1.85
|5.1%
|$300.00 to $39.99
|$2.34
|$2.69
|15.0%
|$40.00 to $49.99
|$2.93
|$3.37
|15.0%
|$50.00 to $74.99
|$4.07
|$4.68
|15.0%
|$75.00 to $99.99
|$5.36
|$6.17
|15.1%
|$100.00 to $149.99
|$6.75
|$9.00
|33.3%
|$150.00 to $199.99
|$6.97
|$10.25
|47.5%
|$200.00 to $299.99
|$7.93
|$11.65
|46.9%
|$300.00 to $499.99
|$12.50
|$18.37
|47.0%
|$500.00 to $999.99
|$25.00
|$39.00
|56.0%
|$1 000.00 to $1 499.99
|$37.50
|$58.50
|56.0%
|$1 500.00 to $1 999.99
|$50.00
|$78.00
|56.0%
|$2 000.00 to $2 499.99
|$62.50
|$97.50
|56.0%
|$2 500.00 to $2 299.99
|$75.00
|$117.00
|56.0%
|$3 000.00 to $5 000.00
|1.85%
|1.85%
|0.0%
7 thoughts on “EcoCash tariffs going up in a few weeks, up to 56% increase”
Eheka Econet….rambai makadaro …Mari inowanda pane imwe mari.Rega isu mbinga tongoti hameno team remaEcocash… isu USD nemaBritish Pounds tichifamba…Matarriff ngaatoita 100%
Duzviiii renyu tsano
Problem hamuna gauro
Eheka Econet….rambai makadaro …Mari inowanda pane imwe mari.Rega isu mbinga tongoti hameno team remaEcocash… isu USD nemaBritish Pounds tichifamba…Matarriff ngaatoita 100%
Mboro yenyu chibaba hamuna kana kobiri @Uncle Roy
ko vaugar hanziii …
Magaro ehuku mese imimi….. tinyararireiwo