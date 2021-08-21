Techzim

EcoCash tariffs going up in a few weeks, up to 56% increase

Posted on by Tinashe Nyahasha
EcoCash Agents, Merchants, Bank to wallet, RBZ, win a cow promotion account hijacks

EcoCash, the operators of Zimbabwe’s largest mobile payments service of the same name has announced that they are increasing their tariffs effective the 21st of September 2021.

EcoCash effected higher changes to their pricing for higher transaction amounts. The biggest jumps are a change of 56% from the current tariff. If you then factor in the 2% transaction tax which starts kicking in for transactions above $300, these costs of transactions really add up.

The tables below show the comparison between the current tariffs and the new ones coming in Septemeber:

Tariffs for paying merchants

Transaction ValueOld tariffNew tariff% Increase
$1.00 to $9.99$0.89$0.934.5%
$10.00 to $19.99$1.45$1.524.8%
$20.00 to $29.99$2.06$2.164.9%
$300.00 to $39.99$3.02$3.4714.9%
$40.00 to $49.99$3.64$4.1915.1%
$50.00 to $74.99$4.95$5.6914.9%
$75.00 to $99.99$6.54$7.5315.1%
$100.00 to $149.99$6.61$8.9134.8%
$150.00 to $199.99$7.49$11.0033.5%
$200.00 to $299.99$8.46$12.4447.0%
$300.00 to $499.99$8.86$13.0347.1%
$500.00 to $999.99$27.03$42.1756.0%
$1 000.00 to $1 499.99$39.53$61.6656.0%
$1 500.00 to $1 999.99$54.40$84.9656.2%
$2 000.00 to $2 499.99$67.15$104.7656.0%
$2 500.00 to $2 299.99$79.56$124.1256.0%
$3 000.00 to $5 000.001.85%1.85%0.0%
These are just the EcoCash fees. From $300 onwards, consumers are taxed 2% of the transacted amount which adds to the overall cost of the transaction

Tariffs for sending money to other EcoCash users

Transaction ValueOld tariffNew tariff% Increase
$1.00 to $9.99$0.88$0.72-18.1%
$10.00 to $19.99$1.42$1.494.9%
$20.00 to $29.99$2.10$2.204.8%
$300.00 to $39.99$2.50$2.8815.2%
$40.00 to $49.99$3.42$3.9314.9%
$50.00 to $74.99$4.62$5.3114.9%
$75.00 to $99.99$5.12$5.8915.0%
$100.00 to $149.99$6.96$9.3834.8%
$150.00 to $199.99$8.99$13.2247.1%
$200.00 to $299.99$10.99$16.1647.0%
$300.00 to $499.99$14.59$21.4445.8%
$500.00 to $999.99$27.54$42.9656.0%
$1 000.00 to $1 499.99$41.85$65.2956.0%
$1 500.00 to $1 999.99$56.52$88.1856.0%
$2 000.00 to $2 499.99$70.65$110.2256.0%
$2 500.00 to $2 299.99$84.78$132.2556.0%
$3 000.00 to $5 000.001.90%1.91%0.0%
These are just the EcoCash fees. From $300 onwards, consumers are taxed 2% of the transacted amount which adds to the overall cost of the transaction

Tariffs for bill payments

Transaction ValueOld tariffNew tariff% Increase
$1.00 to $9.99$1.03$1.084.9%
$10.00 to $19.99$1.44$1.514.9%
$20.00 to $29.99$1.76$1.855.1%
$300.00 to $39.99$2.34$2.6915.0%
$40.00 to $49.99$2.93$3.3715.0%
$50.00 to $74.99$4.07$4.6815.0%
$75.00 to $99.99$5.36$6.1715.1%
$100.00 to $149.99$6.75$9.0033.3%
$150.00 to $199.99$6.97$10.2547.5%
$200.00 to $299.99$7.93$11.6546.9%
$300.00 to $499.99$12.50$18.3747.0%
$500.00 to $999.99$25.00$39.0056.0%
$1 000.00 to $1 499.99$37.50$58.5056.0%
$1 500.00 to $1 999.99$50.00$78.0056.0%
$2 000.00 to $2 499.99$62.50$97.5056.0%
$2 500.00 to $2 299.99$75.00$117.0056.0%
$3 000.00 to $5 000.001.85%1.85%0.0%
These are just the EcoCash fees. From $300 onwards, consumers are taxed 2% of the transacted amount which adds to the overall cost of the transaction

  Eheka Econet….rambai makadaro …Mari inowanda pane imwe mari.Rega isu mbinga tongoti hameno team remaEcocash… isu USD nemaBritish Pounds tichifamba…Matarriff ngaatoita 100%

