Econet’s Akello expands digital learning offerings across Africa

Akello, the e-learning or Ed-tech arm of Econet Group offering digital products aligned to national curriculums and local identities and more, has today announced the launch of an end-to-end digital platform. This enterprise is set to broaden the access of learning opportunities for students across Africa according to the company’s CEO, Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa.

“We want to increase access to education across sub-Saharan Africa and level the digital learning field by offering products that target all learners, from those in early childhood learning right up to young adults that are looking to develop new skills and expand their knowledge base”

Ms Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, the CEO of Akello.

Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa has been active in the Ed-Tech, e-learning and education space in general. In 2020, she opened a prep school in Domboshava called Simba Education. This also with her involvement in the Higherlife Foundation, being a board member of the Asheshi Foundation and the Harvard University’s Leadership Council for the Centre of Africa Studies.

This new initiative will be a Smart Learning Centre that will offer an interactive experience for primary and high school students.

“We are excited to offer Akello Smart Learning, a revolutionary product providing an interactive digital learning platform experience for primary and high school learners, along with Akello Pre-School, a seamless learning platform for early years educators, tutors and home-schooling parents, which allows ease of teaching and learning,” Ms Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, the CEO of Akello.

The Smart Learning Centre will be soon followed by the addition of the Akello Library, Hub and Quiz platforms. Akello’s General Manager Vimbai Gwata said the company wants to make learning materials as widely accessible as possible to all Africans to mitigate the lockdowns and school closures brought on by the pandemic.

“Our Akello digital learning platform is positioned to do just that, and tackle the gap created by missed learning opportunities, whether they are due to the existing shortage of physical textbooks and teachers in some nations, or due to the impact of the current lockdowns on learners across the continent,” Vimbai Gwata, Akello General Manager

You can check out Akello online resources for yourself with the link here.

