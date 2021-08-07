Gadgets & devices we have bought thus far in 2021

This is a little belated because we are well past the halfway point of the year but the Technikari crew (Edwin, Rufaro and Valentine) went over their device and gadget acquisitions for 2021 thus far. You will also get a preview of the devices that Edwin will be reviewing soon and what he has made of them in the early phases of testing.

You can download or play this episode of Technikari with the link below. Alternatively, you can send the word “Podcast” on WhatsApp to 0717 684 274 for a copy.

You can listen to Technikari on these podcast sites & apps

Other Technikari Episodes you should check out

Maud Chifamba became the youngest ever student enrolled by the University of Zimbabwe in 2012 and here’s her story.

Maud Chifamba: UZ’s youngest ever student at 14, now a Chartered Account

The infamous 2% Tax, EcoCash’s currency manipulation allegations and more with former member of the RBZ’s Monetary Policy Committee Eddie Cross.

Eddie Cross: Zim should have a 5% transaction tax, halve PAYE & no company tax

Africa’s first Kyokushin World Champion Shihan Samson Muripo has a documentary about his life now airing at Yakontent. We recently had the opportunity to talk to the man himself about the production and his extraordinary life.

Africa’s 1st karate world champion now has a docuseries & here’s more about it from the man himself