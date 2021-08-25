No OpenView HD is not blocking Zimbabwean based decoders yet

Ever since we heard rumours that OpenView was planning on blocking those of their decoders that are being used outside South Africa a lot of Zimbos who rely on this platform for entertainment have been on edge. Most are worried that they will just wake up one day to a black screen. This has led to a lot of normal decoder issues being mistaken for the block.

Waiting for the other shoe to drop

Most people cannot stomach the content that our sole broadcaster and solitary TV channel pushes out. Those that can afford it have always found comfort in the arms of DStv. Those who cannot use to have Wiztech and Philibao Free To Air decoders. Then eTV, the people behind OpenView Decoders, flipped the switch. They encrypted their signal, SABC followed suit and overnight turned those Wiztechs and Philibaos into glorified paperweights.

That was a traumatic period that left a mark on people’s psyche and sort of explains the latest jitters. Add the Kwese fiasco to the list and you start to understand people’s fears and speculations. Nowadays every OpenView HD decoder error is being posted on social media with people fearing the worst. Below is one such error.

I wondered how they would block Openview decorders not in South Africa…. Looks like will just do software upgrade and push people to get newer ones with different activation protocols… The speculative Tweet that accompanied the message

These are just normal everyday errors

I can see why people are always assuming the worst when they see such errors. The truth is that there is nothing amiss here. Occasionally OpenView HD decoders are phased out. This is despite the promise that you only need to buy the decoder once and use it forever. Even Multichoice occasionally phases out decoders.

A quick Google search will reveal that even South Africans are experiencing the same issues. So it cannot be something that’s targeted at Zimbabweans. These are normal everyday errors that people run into.