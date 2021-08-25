Special guest in this week’s Eight2Five Hub StartUp and Entrepreneur Meet-Up

Old Mutual’s Eight2Five Innovation Hub will be joined this week by the Old Mutual Group CEO and Head Of Old Mutual Rest of Africa Banking Portfolio, Sam Matsekete. His history involves work with institutions like First Capital Bank, Zimnat Lion Insurance, and Old Mutual Asset Management.

He was on the same platform 5 months ago with the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation (MoYSAR) Honourable Kirsty Coventry, discussing youth as leaders in their spheres of influence, opportunities and youth contribution to economic development. This time around he promises more insights and knowledge in the realms of “Benefits of Formalizing your Business Venture”. The event aims to capacitate the Zimbabwean youth with information and knowledge that will contribute to their entrepreneurial pursuits.

As for the event, it will be held on Friday 27 August 2021 at 10AM as part of the weekly online series and young people, entrepreneurs and business owners of all ages are invited to join in via Facebook Live on the Eight2Five page or on Zoom using these details. Zoom ID: 715 268 4986 Password: omexec.