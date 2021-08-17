Wadiwa Wepamoyo S2 coming September!

You know something is good…or bad when memes are made out of it. I mean who can forget the iconing ‘Ndeipi’ line. And thats the sort of treatment Wadiwa Wepamoyo got in it’s season debut. Well this local drama is bringing us an encore next month!

And drama is what it has been in and out of the screen. If you were not aware, at the height of the show, College Central who are the producers of the show as well as the YouTube channel where it aired, got their account hacked.

They could have lost all their revenue and subscription base of just over 60K at the time. They thankfully were able to recover the account before too much damage was done and managed to resume the rest of the show.

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Season 2🎬

Starts showing in September

It’s amazing how they were capable to pull it off at the height of COVID and be able to keep the ball rolling. If you need to catch up on what you missed in season 1 you might need to subscibe to the College Central YouTube channel.